BTIG Remains a Buy on The RMR Group (RMR)

In a report released yesterday, James W Sullivan from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on The RMR Group (RMR), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The RMR Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The RMR Group’s market cap is currently $643M and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.