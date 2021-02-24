BTIG Remains a Buy on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Staar Surgical Company, and Integra Lifesciences.

Tactile Systems Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

Based on Tactile Systems Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.09 million and net profit of $2.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.61 million and had a net profit of $2.43 million.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.