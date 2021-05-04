BTIG Remains a Buy on SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.41, close to its 52-week high of $22.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 66.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaSpine Holdings with a $25.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.97 and a one-year low of $8.78. Currently, SeaSpine Holdings has an average volume of 126.3K.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. is a medical technology company, which focuses on design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

