BTIG Remains a Buy on MGIC Investment (MTG)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on MGIC Investment (MTG) on February 4 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Repay Holdings, and NMI Holdings.

MGIC Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

MGIC Investment’s market cap is currently $5.06B and has a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTG in relation to earlier this year.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

