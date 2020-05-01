BTIG Remains a Buy on International Money Express (IMXI)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on International Money Express (IMXI) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sutter Rock Capital, Synchrony Financial, and Genworth Financial.

International Money Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.90, which is a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Money Express’ market cap is currently $338.9M and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -41.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic money remittance services. It offers wire transfer, money order and check cashing services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.