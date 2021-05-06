BTIG Remains a Buy on CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx (CDNA), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, and Olink Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $99.00 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

CareDx’s market cap is currently $3.8B and has a P/E ratio of -188.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.61.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.