BTIG Releases a Sell Rating on Toll Brothers (TOL)

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt assigned a Sell rating to Toll Brothers (TOL) on May 25 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.37, close to its 52-week high of $68.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and PulteGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toll Brothers with a $68.57 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Toll Brothers’ market cap is currently $7.93B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.