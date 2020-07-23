BTIG Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Viewray (VRAY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Viewray has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on Viewray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.25 million and GAAP net loss of $27.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.36 million.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.