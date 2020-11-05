BTIG Reiterates Their Buy Rating on MGIC Investment (MTG)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on MGIC Investment (MTG), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGIC Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.63, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.24 and a one-year low of $4.34. Currently, MGIC Investment has an average volume of 4.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTG in relation to earlier this year.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.