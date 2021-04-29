BTIG Reiterates a Hold Rating on UDR (UDR)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Hold rating on UDR (UDR) on April 27. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.80, close to its 52-week high of $47.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 65.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

UDR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

UDR’s market cap is currently $13.59B and has a P/E ratio of 246.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UDR in relation to earlier this year.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.