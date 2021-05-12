BTIG Reiterates a Hold Rating on PaySign (PAYS)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Hold rating on PaySign (PAYS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PaySign with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.98 and a one-year low of $3.41. Currently, PaySign has an average volume of 290.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PAYS in relation to earlier this year.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.