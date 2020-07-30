BTIG Reiterates a Hold Rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and MGIC Investment.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.14, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion and net profit of $84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $667 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on PYPL: