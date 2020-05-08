BTIG Reiterates a Buy Rating on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) yesterday and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $248.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

Fleetcor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.56, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $335.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fleetcor Technologies’ market cap is currently $20.15B and has a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. It serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by W. Boatner Reily, III on February 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.