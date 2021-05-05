BTIG Reiterates a Buy Rating on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.06, close to its 52-week high of $82.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 70.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Establishment Labs Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Establishment Labs Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.96 million and GAAP net loss of $5.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It offers its products under Motiva Implants brand. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2013 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.