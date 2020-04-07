BTIG Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on PaySign (PAYS)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on PaySign (PAYS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.13, close to its 52-week low of $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, MGIC Investment, and Repay Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PaySign with a $14.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $3.64. Currently, PaySign has an average volume of 648K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.