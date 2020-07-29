BTIG Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Masimo (MASI)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $235.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $245.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $258.00 and a one-year low of $139.36. Currently, Masimo has an average volume of 627.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MASI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.