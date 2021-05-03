BTIG Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report issued on April 29, Ryan Gilbert from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Invitation Homes (INVH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.06, close to its 52-week high of $35.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 90.9% success rate. Gilbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Forestar Group, and Essent Group.

Invitation Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Invitation Homes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $464 million and net profit of $70.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $444 million and had a net profit of $51.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INVH in relation to earlier this year.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.