BTIG Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Airbnb (ABNB)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb (ABNB) on April 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #477 out of 7490 analysts.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2007, California-based Airbnb, Inc. is an online marketplace which connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book travel services and accommodation facilities worldwide. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, private homestays, and tourism services.

Read More on ABNB: