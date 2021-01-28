BTIG Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Abiomed (ABMD)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed (ABMD) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $360.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 108.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $339.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $353.49 and a one-year low of $119.01. Currently, Abiomed has an average volume of 304.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.