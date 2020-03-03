BTIG Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Verra Mobility (VRRM), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, MGIC Investment, and Repay Holdings.

Verra Mobility has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17.

Based on Verra Mobility’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $37.95 million.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.