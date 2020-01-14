BTIG Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Popular (BPOP)

In a report issued on January 9, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Popular (BPOP), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.90, close to its 52-week high of $60.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MGIC Investment, Repay Holdings, and NMI Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Popular with a $70.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.85 and a one-year low of $48.44. Currently, Popular has an average volume of 511.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BPOP in relation to earlier this year.

Popular, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. segments. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services through banking subsidiary.

Popular, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. segments. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services through banking subsidiary.