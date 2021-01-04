BTIG Maintains Their Hold Rating on Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Viewray (VRAY). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viewray’s market cap is currently $567.3M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ViewRay, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and market magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the key limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova on September 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.