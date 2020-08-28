BTIG Maintains Their Hold Rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Staar Surgical Company (STAA) on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 57.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Staar Surgical Company with a $64.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.51 and a one-year low of $23.20. Currently, Staar Surgical Company has an average volume of 688.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.