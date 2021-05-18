BTIG Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dexcom (DXCM)

BTIG analyst Julian Emanuel maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom (DXCM) on May 16. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $325.40, close to its 52-week low of $305.63.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $463.60.

The company has a one-year high of $456.23 and a one-year low of $305.63. Currently, Dexcom has an average volume of 785.6K.

California-based DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The company designs, develops and focuses on commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom G6, and DexCom Share.