BTIG Maintains Their Hold Rating on Annaly Capital (NLY)

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Hold rating on Annaly Capital (NLY) on April 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.08, close to its 52-week high of $9.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annaly Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25.

Based on Annaly Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion and net profit of $1.75 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.64 billion.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit, and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt, and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on November 25, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

