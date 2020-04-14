BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on NuVasive (NUVA)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive (NUVA) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $73.67 average price target, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $66.00 price target.

Based on NuVasive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $310 million and net profit of $29.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $288 million and had a net profit of $12.16 million.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.