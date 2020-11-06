BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on Misonix (MSON)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Misonix (MSON), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Misonix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Based on Misonix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.71 million and GAAP net loss of $8.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.35 million.

Misonix, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. Its products include the bonescalpel cutting system, which is used for surgical procedures of the spine and on maxillofacial procedures; the sonastar surgical aspirator, which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; the sonicone wound cleansing and debridement system, which offers tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds for effective removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. The company’s ultrasonic medical devices are used in the following surgeries: spine, neuro, orthopedic, wound debridement, cosmetic, laparoscopic, and medical applications. The company was founded by Howard Alliger in 1959 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NY.