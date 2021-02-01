BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Acutus Medical (AFIB) on January 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 101.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acutus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Based on Acutus Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.17 million and GAAP net loss of $31.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $646K and had a GAAP net loss of $32.09 million.

Acutus Medical Inc is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, ablation catheters, mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. It markets and sells its electrophysiology products worldwide to hospitals and electrophysiologists that treat patients with arrhythmias. Its operates in United States and Europe with majority of the revenue generating from Europe.