BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Acutus Medical (AFIB), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.59, close to its 52-week low of $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 63.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acutus Medical with a $21.00 average price target.

Acutus Medical’s market cap is currently $335.2M and has a P/E ratio of -22.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.01.

Acutus Medical Inc is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, ablation catheters, mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. It markets and sells its electrophysiology products worldwide to hospitals and electrophysiologists that treat patients with arrhythmias. Its operates in United States and Europe with majority of the revenue generating from Europe.