BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on Accuray (ARAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Accuray (ARAY), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accuray is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on Accuray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.55 million and net profit of $2.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 million.

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.