BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Orthofix (OFIX)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix (OFIX) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.53, close to its 52-week high of $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Orthofix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.25.

The company has a one-year high of $48.50 and a one-year low of $22.11. Currently, Orthofix has an average volume of 99.63K.

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.