BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Oak Street Health (OSH)

In a report issued on May 11, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Oak Street Health (OSH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 34.1% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, Accolade, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oak Street Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.00.

Oak Street Health’s market cap is currently $14.13B and has a P/E ratio of -67.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSH in relation to earlier this year.

Oak Street Health Inc is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The company operates an healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health operates more than 50 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Tennessee, with plans to continue its geographic expansion, including into Texas and New York.