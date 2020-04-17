BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $510.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $568.82.

Based on Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $358 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a net profit of $293 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISRG in relation to earlier this year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

