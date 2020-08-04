BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Intersect ENT (XENT)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.6% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Intersect ENT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.83, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Intersect ENT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.83 million and GAAP net loss of $17.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.81 million.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.