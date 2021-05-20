BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) on May 18. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2270.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TripCom Group, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2549.13 average price target, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $93.19B and has a P/E ratio of 129.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 81.49.

Founded in 1997 and based in Connecticut, Booking Holdings, Inc. provides an online platform for making travel and restaurant reservations. The company offers its services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.