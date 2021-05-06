BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on Uber Technologies (UBER)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.18.

Fuller has an average return of 27.4% when recommending Uber Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #529 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $73.93 average price target, implying a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.05 and a one-year low of $26.81. Currently, Uber Technologies has an average volume of 18.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2009, Uber Technologies, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based transportation networking company that offers a ride-hailing service. It also has a food order and delivery business called Uber Eats, and a freight transportation business called Uber Freight.

Read More on UBER: