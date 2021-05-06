BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on Replimune Group (REPL)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Replimune Group (REPL) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Denali Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $58.50 average price target, implying a 76.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.85 and a one-year low of $16.06. Currently, Replimune Group has an average volume of 377.4K.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.