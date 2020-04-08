BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences (IART) yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 44.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.83, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Integra Lifesciences’ market cap is currently $3.75B and has a P/E ratio of 71.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.15.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.