BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAI) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08.

Bologna has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Fortress Transportation.

According to TipRanks.com, Bologna is ranked #3700 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $24.17 average price target, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortress Transportation’s market cap is currently $1.54B and has a P/E ratio of 38.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate.