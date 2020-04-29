BTIG Maintains a Buy Rating on Accuray (ARAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Accuray (ARAY), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Accuray.

The company has a one-year high of $4.68 and a one-year low of $1.34. Currently, Accuray has an average volume of 634.5K.

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.