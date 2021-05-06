BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Transocean (RIG)

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Transocean (RIG) on May 4. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Transocean with a $3.19 average price target, which is a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on Transocean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $690 million and GAAP net loss of $37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $792 million and had a GAAP net loss of $51 million.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.