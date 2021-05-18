BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Hold rating on SOC Telemed (TLMD) on May 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, Accolade, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SOC Telemed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Healthcare Merger Corp is a blank check company.

Read More on TLMD: