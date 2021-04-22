BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Kite Realty Group (KRG)

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman maintained a Hold rating on Kite Realty Group (KRG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.25, close to its 52-week high of $21.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 81.4% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Regency Centers, and Kimco Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kite Realty Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group’s market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of -103.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.