BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Intersect ENT (XENT)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Intersect ENT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $34.28 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Intersect ENT has an average volume of 1.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XENT in relation to earlier this year.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.