BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Insulet (PODD)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD) on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.5% and a 25.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.33, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insulet’s market cap is currently $10.95B and has a P/E ratio of 935.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 143.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.