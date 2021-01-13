BTIG Keeps Their Buy Rating on Vapotherm (VAPO)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Vapotherm (VAPO) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 73.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Vapotherm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.33.

Based on Vapotherm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.56 million and GAAP net loss of $12.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.81 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VAPO in relation to earlier this year.

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. It offers Hi-VNI Technology, a product which delivers noninvasive ventilator support by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. Its products include Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, Precision Flow Heliox, Vapotherm Transfer Unit 2.0, Q50 compressor, Disposable Patient Circuit, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Nasal Cannulas, Tracheostomy Adapter and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.