BTIG Keeps Their Buy Rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report issued on May 10, Camilo Lyon from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), with a price target of C$102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $70.32 average price target, a 77.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $168 million and net profit of $37.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCNNF in relation to earlier this year.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

