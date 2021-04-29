BTIG Keeps Their Buy Rating on Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc (TDOC), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is ranked #5815 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $259.80 average price target, implying a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $308.00 and a one-year low of $147.71. Currently, Teladoc has an average volume of 3.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDOC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teladoc Health, Inc. is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. The company provides telehealth solutions, expert medical services, medical opinions, artificial intelligence and analytics, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More on TDOC: