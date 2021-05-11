BTIG Keeps a Hold Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Howard Kim- May 11, 2021, 6:17 AM EDT

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Denali Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.63, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Voyager Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $155.1M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts