BTIG Keeps a Hold Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Denali Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.63, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $155.1M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.