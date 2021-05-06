BTIG Keeps a Buy Rating on Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

In a report issued on May 4, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class A (ZG), with a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.26.

Fuller has an average return of 37.5% when recommending Zillow Group Class A.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #529 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zillow Group Class A with a $183.25 average price target, which is a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $212.40 and a one-year low of $42.55. Currently, Zillow Group Class A has an average volume of 790.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

Washinton-based Zillow Group, Inc. is an online real estate marketplace company. The company provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through three segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes, and Mortgages segment.